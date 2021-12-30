11,506 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,506 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,210,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 576,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 362,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 240,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

