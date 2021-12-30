$11.78 Million in Sales Expected for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will post $11.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the lowest is $330,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F-star Therapeutics.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,436,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,599. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.