10,000 Shares in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 1,909,323.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 1,442,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Materials stock opened at 2.47 on Thursday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.34 and a 1 year high of 21.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.