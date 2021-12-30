$1.95 EPS Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.01. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $7.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,311. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $176.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.04. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $160.76 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

