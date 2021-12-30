$1.81 EPS Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post earnings per share of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $2.17. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.53. 1,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,547. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $119.89. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

