$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

NOV remained flat at $$13.66 during trading on Wednesday. 2,397,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,868,000 after acquiring an additional 900,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NOV by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.