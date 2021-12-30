$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $43.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $778.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.93. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

