$0.69 EPS Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.82. Hilltop posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

HTH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,619. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,246,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 411,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 253,621 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

