$0.63 EPS Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.58. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCBI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.82. 54,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,345. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

