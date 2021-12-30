-$0.63 EPS Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.52). ALX Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.48.

In related news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,604 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,696 in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $2,955,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

