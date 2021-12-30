$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.68. iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 960%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $928.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.34 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,069. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.90.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.