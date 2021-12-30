$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. Capstar Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.09. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.