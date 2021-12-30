-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.47). Canoo reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after buying an additional 3,669,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 138.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 1,849.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,715 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $12,311,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 109.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,700 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOEV opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.04. Canoo has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.