$0.50 EPS Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.44. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 161,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,455,000 after buying an additional 134,059 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

