$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. HBT Financial posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,646. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

