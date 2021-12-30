$0.39 EPS Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

