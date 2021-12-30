-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TACT shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $195,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,734,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.99. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

