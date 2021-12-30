-$0.20 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.17). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $16,589,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,420,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

