$0.15 EPS Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,992 shares of company stock worth $9,552,596 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $32.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

