$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.26. Hexcel posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hexcel by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hexcel by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 412,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,771. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

