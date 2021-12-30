$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is ($0.62). Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,643. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,116. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

