-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.47. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 211,190 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $631,458.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and sold 44,974 shares valued at $160,858. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 689,560 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 448,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 13,193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 353,979 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

