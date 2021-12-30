$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,667. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after purchasing an additional 873,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. 15,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.65. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

