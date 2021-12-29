ZrCoin (ZRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $477,168.63 and $13.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.62 or 0.07851303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,533.18 or 0.99902394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00051292 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

