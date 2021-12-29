Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lifted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.7% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 32.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,299,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,419,000 after purchasing an additional 557,129 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $245.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $247.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

