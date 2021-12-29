Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

ZTS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.40. 6,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,211. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $247.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.