Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get ZIX alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 4,106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $481.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.