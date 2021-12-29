Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Position Decreased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zendesk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 196,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,584. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.