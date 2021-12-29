Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Position Decreased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zendesk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 196,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

ZEN stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,584. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.