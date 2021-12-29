Zel Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.34 or 0.00309678 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00130236 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00087275 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002496 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

