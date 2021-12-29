Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Buy

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

HI stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.