Zacks Investment Research Upgrades General Motors (NYSE:GM) to “Buy”

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox along with upcoming electric vehicle (EV) launches including GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq EV are likely to boost the firm’s prospects. Superior liquidity profile of the firm bodes well. General Motors’ Ultium Drive system and collaborations with Honda and EVgo are likely to scale up its e-mobility prowess. While plans to spend $35 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs and self-driving vehicles augur well for long-term prospects, they will strain near-term margins. The U.S. auto giant expects challenges in the second half of 2021, due to semiconductor-driven plant downtime. It anticipates 2H’21 commodity costs to be $1.5-$2 billion higher than the first half of the year. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

GM stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after purchasing an additional 704,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

