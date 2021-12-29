Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) to “Buy”

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on BioVie from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $4.50 on Monday. BioVie has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioVie by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioVie by 90.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioVie by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

