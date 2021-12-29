Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to “Buy”

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $439.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 16.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

