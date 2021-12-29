Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.79.

Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

