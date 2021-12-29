Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.54.

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $3.53 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $13.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth $190,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

