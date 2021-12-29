Zacks Investment Research Lowers bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) to Hold

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. AlphaValue upgraded bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, bioMérieux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF remained flat at $$140.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average is $122.64. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bioMérieux

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

