Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of ALGM opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 1.18. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $260,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $93,041.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,215,314 shares of company stock worth $279,724,160. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.