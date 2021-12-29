Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USAU. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:USAU opened at $8.95 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

