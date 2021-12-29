Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Sell

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ericsson continues to expand its footprint by leveraging its competitive 5G portfolio. It has inked a deal to acquire Vonage for almost $6.2 billion in cash. The buyout underscores Ericsson’s strategy to expand presence in the wireless enterprise and broaden offerings. The combination of Vonage’s customers and developer community with Ericsson’s network expertise will open avenues to accelerate innovation in the market. Ericsson’s leadership in 5G technology will bolster the developing space for open network application programming interfaces. However, it expects some impact on sales from disturbances in the supply chain. Stiff competition from Huawei and Nokia and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates are headwinds. The Managed Services segment is under pressure due to a decline in variable sales in North America.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ERIC opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,270,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

