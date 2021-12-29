Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $3,416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 515.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

