Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) to Hold

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Laird Superfood stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 120.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

