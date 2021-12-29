Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Hold

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. 486,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,197. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,750 shares of company stock worth $16,739,711 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

