Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Hold

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. 3,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. Analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

