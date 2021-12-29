Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CFRUY opened at $14.91 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.