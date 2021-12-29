Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Hold

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CFRUY opened at $14.91 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

