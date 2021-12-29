Zacks: Brokerages Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.06). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow High Tide.

HITI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, High Tide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $152,000.

HITI stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.26 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. High Tide has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

