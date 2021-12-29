Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,090,650 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 82,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. RadNet has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

