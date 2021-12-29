Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $797.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Shares of MRVL opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

