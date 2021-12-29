Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.02. Cameco reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCJ. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 107,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,928. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -315.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

