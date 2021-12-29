Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.95. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

NYSE MMM opened at $177.64 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average of $187.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.