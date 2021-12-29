Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.95. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.
On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE MMM opened at $177.64 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average of $187.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile
3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.
