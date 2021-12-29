Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.94. 34,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $387.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.55.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.